Texans’ GM Calls C.J. Stroud Trade Talk ‘Moronic’

Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked about the trade speculation around QB C.J. Stroud at his Combine interview on Tuesday, per DJ Bien-Aime.

Caserio brushed it off pretty definitively, calling it “moronic.”

“He’s not going anywhere,” Caserio said.

The idea has come up because of Stroud’s struggles since a sensational rookie season, especially in the playoffs this past year. He’s eligible for a new contract for the first time this offseason, and while it’s long been expected to be a foregone conclusion, there’s now some concern.

Stroud remains under contract for two more years, assuming the Texans pick up his fifth-year option in May which is expected. So there’s not necessarily a rush to get him signed right away.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Texans to decide on in 2026.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in 14 games for the Texans and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 209 yards and a touchdown.

