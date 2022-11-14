Texans Host CB Jace Whittaker & DB Will Redmond For Workout

The Houston Texans hosted CB Jace Whittaker and DB Will Redmond for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Whittaker, 27, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free out of Arizona following the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Whittaker has spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad for the past two seasons before being waived last week.

In 2022, Whittaker has appeared in three games for the Cardinals. He’s tallied seven total tackles and one pass defended.

Redmond, 28, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.54 million contract with the 49ers but was waived during the 2017 season.

Redmond had a brief stint with the Chiefs before eventually signing on with the Packers in 2018. Green Bay re-signed him to consecutive one-year, $750,000 deals in 2020 and 2021.

Green Bay opted to release Redmond last season and he eventually caught on with the Colts’ practice squad. From there, he spent time on and off the practice squad and active roster before being released back in September.

In 2020, Redmond appeared in 13 games and recorded 27 tackles, no interceptions, and one pass defense.