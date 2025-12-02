Texans Hosted OLB Xavier Thomas For Visit

The Houston Texans hosted OLB Xavier Thomas for a visit on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

That suggests he’s likely signing to their practice squad shortly.

Thomas, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,370,624 rookie contract and due a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Cardinals waived him in November.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in four games for the Cardinals but hasn’t recorded any stats.