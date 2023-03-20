Texans Hosting Three For Free Agent Visits Including RB Devin Singletary

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have former Bills RB Devin Singletary in town for a free agent visit today.

Former Falcons WR KhaDarel Hodge and former Steelers WR Steven Sims are also visiting with Houston, per Wilson.

Singletary, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but due to the PPE escalator he made a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

In 2022, Singletary appeared in 16 games for the Bills and rushed 177 times for 819 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 38 receptions on 52 targets for 280 yards and another touchdown.

We have him listed in our Top 100 2023 NFL Free Agents list.