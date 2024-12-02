Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Expected To Be Suspended For Hit On Trevor Lawrence

According to Adam Schefter, the expectation right now is the NFL will suspend Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair for his late hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence that was flagged and put Lawrence in the concussion protocol.
Schefter adds the only question is how long Al-Shaair will be suspended for. The league has suspended players for repeated violations of their health and safety protocols on the field, like illegal hits.
Broncos S Kareem Jackson was suspended twice last season for similar violations, the first for four games that was reduced to two on appeal, then again for four games.
Al-Shaair, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.
Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.
He then signed with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal this past offseason.
In 2024, Al-Shaair has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 68 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.
