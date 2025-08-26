Texans Officially Cut 28 Players, Get Down To 53

Jonathan Comeaux
The Houston Texans officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. 

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

  1. CB Damon Arnette

  2. DE Solomon Byrd

  3. C Eli Cox

  4. G LaDarius Henderson

  5. WR Daniel Jackson

  6. RB Jawhar Jordan

  7. TE Luke Lachey

  8. DT Haggai Ndubuisi

  9. LB K.C. Ossai

  10. WR Cornell Powell

  11. QB Kedon Slovis

  12. DT Junior Tafuna

  13. T Jaylon Thomas

  14. T Zach Thomas

  15. LB Jackson Woodard

  16. S Russ Yeast

  17. T Trent Brown

  18. TE Harrison Bryant

  19. CB Myles Bryant

  20. WR Quintez Cephus

  21. LS Blake Ferguson

  22. FB Jakob Johnson

  23. CB Arthur Maulet

  24. T Conor McDermott

  25. S Jalen Mills

  26. LB Nick Niemann

  27. CB D’Angelo Ross

  28. DE Casey Toohill

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List

  1. DE Denico Autry

  2. WR Tank Dell

  3. DT Kurt Hinish

Commissioner Exempt/Reserve/PUP List

  1. S Jimmie Ward

Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI)

  1. CB Alijah Huzzie

  2. RB Joe Mixon

Injured Reserve (Designated for Return) 

  1. S Jaylen Reed

Injured Reserve

  1. TE Irv Smith Jr.

  2. WR Juwann Winfree

Arnette was arrested three times, the most recent in January of 2024, and hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021.  

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City. 

For his career, Arnette has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 29 total tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses. 

