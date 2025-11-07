Texans Officially Rule Out QB C.J. Stroud From Week 10, Among Seven Players

The Houston Texans officially ruled out S Jalen Pitre (concussion), QB C.J. Stroud (concussion), K Ka’imi Fairbairn (right quad), FB Jakob Johnson (hamstring), LB Christian Harris (shin), LB Ed Ingram (knee), and T Tytus Howard (concussion) from Week 10.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans announced earlier this week that Stroud will miss Week 10 after suffering a concussion against the Broncos.

This results in QB Davis Mills being set to start.

Stroud sustained the injury from a big hit he took while sliding. He went to the locker room and was replaced by Mills.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Texans to decide on in 2026.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in eight games for the Texans and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed 27 times for 177 yards.