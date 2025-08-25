Texans Plan To Place RB Joe Mixon On Reserve/NFI List

The Houston Texans announced they plan to place RB Joe Mixon on the reserve/non-football injury list when rosters are cut to 53 tomorrow.

This means the veteran running back will have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. He’s been dealing with a foot injury all offseason that has been described as complicated.

Mixon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.