Texans QBs Coach Jerrod Johnson Top Internal Candidate For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson is the team’s top internal candidate for their offensive coordinator job.

Rapoport also writes assistant OL coach Cole Popovich is a candidate for their offensive line coach opening.

Houston elected to part ways with OC Bobby Slowik and OL coach Chris Strausser earlier today. Rapoport mentions the Texans will do “full searches” for both roles.

Johnson became one of the hotter candidates in last year’s offensive coordinator cycle after receiving interview requests from the Buccaneers, Saints, Steelers, Browns, and Eagles. However, he elected to stay put in Houston.

Johnson, 36, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023.