Texans RB Darius Anderson Charged With Burglary With Intent To Assault

Update:

Aaron Wilson reports the charges against Texans RB Darius Anderson have been updated to burglary with intent to commit assault. Houston police attributed the initial charge of burglary with intent to rape to a coding error.

Anderson is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

According to TMZ Sports, Texans RB Darius Anderson has been arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape.

Per Harris County court records, Anderson was booked with the charges on July 15. No further details are available from the police at this time.

The Texans released the following statement:

“We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2020. He was waived by Dallas coming out of training camp, however.

The Colts signed Anderson to their practice squad and he spent most of the season there. Indianapolis re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season but waived him during camp. He later caught on with the Texans practice squad and signed a futures deal for 2022.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.