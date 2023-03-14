Texans Re-Sign DE Derek Rivers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Texans have re-signed DE Derek Rivers to a one-year deal.

This will be his third season in Houston.

Rivers, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. New England wound up cutting him loose and he was quickly claimed by the Rams.

He finished his four-year, $3.3 million contract in 2020 and signed on with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts and signed on with their practice squad, but was later promoted back to the active roster. He returned on another deal in 2022 but tore his biceps during camp.

In 2022, Rivers appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.