Texans Re-Signing S M.J. Stewart To One-Year Deal

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Texans are planning to re-sign S M.J. Stewart to a one-year deal.

Stewart, 30, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round out of North Carolina in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract.

The Buccaneers placed Stewart on waivers in 2020 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Browns.

From there, the Texans signed Stewart to a one-year deal for the 2022 season and re-signed him to a two-year, $6 million extension through 2024. He signed another one-year deal to remain with Houston for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Stewart appeared in nine games for the Texans and recorded 25 tackles, two pass defenses and a fumble recovery.