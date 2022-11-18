Texans Release DB BoPete Keyes From Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Houston Texans officially released DB BoPete Keyes from their practice squad on Friday.

Texans helmet

Here’s the Texans’ updated practice squad:

  1. QB Jeff Driskel
  2. DB Jacobi Francis
  3. WR Johnny Johnson III 
  4. WR Jalen Camp
  5. OL Jordan Steckler (Injured)
  6. S Tristin McCollum 
  7. TE Mason Schreck
  8. WR Drew Estrada (Injured)
  9. RB Royce Freeman
  10. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  11. WR Davion Davis
  12. T KC McDermott
  13. LB Buddy Johnson
  14. DE Demone Harris
  15. DL Brandin Bryant
  16. WR Alex Bachman
  17. DB Will Redmond

This comes just a day after he was added to the unit.

Keyes, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Tulane back in 2020. However, he was later waived by the team and claimed by the Colts.

After being released by Indianapolis, Keyes signed with the Patriots practice squad, only to later join the Bears practice squad and sign a futures deal with Chicago. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons.  

In 2021, Keyes appeared one game with the Bears and four with the Colts, recording one tackle.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply