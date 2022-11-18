Texans Release DB BoPete Keyes From Practice Squad

The Houston Texans officially released DB BoPete Keyes from their practice squad on Friday.

This comes just a day after he was added to the unit.

Keyes, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Tulane back in 2020. However, he was later waived by the team and claimed by the Colts.

After being released by Indianapolis, Keyes signed with the Patriots practice squad, only to later join the Bears practice squad and sign a futures deal with Chicago. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons.

In 2021, Keyes appeared one game with the Bears and four with the Colts, recording one tackle.