Texans Release DT Marlon Davidson From IR With Settlement

The Houston Texans officially released veteran DT Marlon Davidson from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.

Davidson, 27, was a second-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was let go after camp in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with San Francisco before the 2023 season.

He opened the year on the practice squad before he was released and signed with Tennessee. Davidson signed to the Titans’ active roster in December 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He re-signed with Houston at the beginning of the month.

In his career, Davidson has appeared in 24 games and recorded 39 total tackles, two sacks and an interception.