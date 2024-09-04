Texans Release TE Teagan Quitoriano From IR With Settlement

The Houston Texans have released TE Teagan Quitoriano from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

Aaron Wilson reports Quitoriano has a strained calf and is eligible to re-sign with Houston after Week 5 if another team doesn’t sign him first.

Quitoriano, 24, was drafted by the Texans with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a $296,148 signing bonus when the Texans waived him with an injury designation.

In 2023, Quitoriano appeared in seven games and caught two passes on three targets for 33 yards and no touchdowns.