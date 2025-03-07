Texans Restructure Contract Of LB Azeez Al-Shaair

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans restructured LB Azeez Al-Shaair’s contract to free up $6.26 million in cap space.

He was set to have a $9 million base salary for 2025 and carry a cap figure of $11.52 million.

Al-Shaair, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.

Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.

He then signed with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal last offseason.

In 2024, Al-Shaair appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 70 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.