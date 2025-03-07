Texans Restructure Contract Of LB Azeez Al-Shaair

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans restructured LB Azeez Al-Shaair’s contract to free up $6.26 million in cap space.
He was set to have a $9 million base salary for 2025 and carry a cap figure of $11.52 million.
Al-Shaair, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.
Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.
He then signed with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal last offseason.
In 2024, Al-Shaair appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 70 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!