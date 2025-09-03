Texans Restructured Deal For TE Dalton Schultz

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have restructured the contract for TE Dalton Schultz heading into the 2025 season.

The deal is a simple restructure and Schultz will make the same amount he was scheduled to. Houston took his $11 million base salary and spread it over the remaining two years on his contract, saving a little over $5 million in cap space this year.

Schultz, 29, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys franchised Schultz, which cost them $10.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He then signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Texans.

From there, the Texans signed Schultz to a three-year, $36 million contract extension.

In 2024, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 53 receptions on 85 targets for 532 yards and two touchdowns.