According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans restructured S C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s contract to create about $6 million in additional space.

Wilson adds the Texans did a simple base salary conversion and added three void years to Gardner-Johnson’s deal to stretch out the savings.

The veteran safety remains under contract for $11.5 million in 2026.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints from Florida back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was placed on injured reserve after just two games with Detroit.

He returned to the Eagles on a three-year, $27 million deal last March but was traded to Houston for G Kenyon Green earlier this offseason.

In 2024, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

In 2025, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded four total tackles.