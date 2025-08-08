Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Knee) Still Has Chance To Be Available For Week 1

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further testing on Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson‘s knee revealed that the injury is not as serious as it could have been.

Beyond that, Schefter says it’s not out of the question that Gardner-Johnson could be back as soon as the regular-season opener against the Rams.

Early reports said that Gardner-Johnson suffered a season-ending ACL injury. However, it was later reported that his ACL was intact and the knee injury was not considered to be season-ending.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints from Florida back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was placed on injured reserve after just two games with Detroit.

He returned to the Eagles on a three-year, $27 million deal last March but was traded to Houston for G Kenyon Green earlier this offseason.

In 2024, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.