Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Did Not Tear ACL

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports initial tests have shown that Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not tear his ACL during Thursday’s practice.

Gardner-Johnson is expected to undergo further tests on his knee, but there appears to be optimism he’ll be able to return this year.

Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson tore his ACL and will be out for the 2025 season, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints from Florida back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was placed on injured reserve after just two games with Detroit.

He returned to the Eagles on a three-year, $27 million deal last March but was traded to Houston for G Kenyon Green earlier this offseason.

In 2024, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 59 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.