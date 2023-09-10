Texans S Jalen Pitre Hospitalized With Bruised Lung

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans S Jalen Pitre was taken to a local hospital with a bruised lung after the team’s loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Pitre was coughing up blood and should be okay, yet he may remain at the hospital overnight for observation.

Pitre, 22, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is currently in the second year of a four-year $8,954,439 rookie contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus.

In 2023, Pitre has appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.

We will have more news on Pitre as it becomes available.