Texans Sign DB D’Angelo Ross To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday they have signed DB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- QB Jeff Driskel
- DB Jacobi Francis
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- WR Jalen Camp
- OL Jordan Steckler (Injured)
- S Tristin McCollum
- TE Mason Schreck
- WR Drew Estrada (Injured)
- RB Royce Freeman
- G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
- WR Davion Davis
- T KC McDermott
- LB Buddy Johnson
- DE Demone Harris
- DL Brandin Bryant
- WR Alex Bachman
- DB Will Redmond
- DB D’Angelo Ross
Ross, 26, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.
Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.
In 2021, Ross appeared in three games and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.
