Texans Sign DB D’Angelo Ross To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday they have signed DB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.

We've signed DB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 22, 2022

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

QB Jeff Driskel DB Jacobi Francis WR Johnny Johnson III WR Jalen Camp OL Jordan Steckler (Injured) S Tristin McCollum TE Mason Schreck WR Drew Estrada (Injured) RB Royce Freeman G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms WR Davion Davis T KC McDermott LB Buddy Johnson DE Demone Harris DL Brandin Bryant WR Alex Bachman DB Will Redmond DB D’Angelo Ross

Ross, 26, wound up going undrafted out of New Mexico back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots.

Ross spent the past three seasons on and off of New England’s active roster before signing a futures deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. Miami cut him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason, however.

In 2021, Ross appeared in three games and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.