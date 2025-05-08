Texans Sign Sixth-Round QB Graham Mertz

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans have signed sixth-round QB Graham Mertz to a rookie contract on Thursday.
The Texans are making progress in locking up their draft class ahead of their rookie minicamp:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|34
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Signed
|2
|48
|Aireontae Ersery
|G
|3
|79
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|3
|97
|Jaylin Smith
|CB
|Signed
|4
|116
|Woody Marks
|RB
|6
|187
|Jaylen Reed
|S
|6
|197
|Graham Mertz
|QB
|Signed
|7
|224
|Kyonte Hamilton
|DT
|7
|255
|Luke Lachey
|TE
Mertz, 24, began his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida for the 2023 season. He suffered a left ACL tear during the 2024 season.
The Texans selected Mertz with the No. 197 overall pick in the sixth round.
For his college career, Mertz appeared in 50 games, making 48 starts and throwing for 9,099 yards, 64 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!