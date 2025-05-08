Texans Sign Sixth-Round QB Graham Mertz

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans have signed sixth-round QB Graham Mertz to a rookie contract on Thursday.

The Texans are making progress in locking up their draft class ahead of their rookie minicamp:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 34 Jayden Higgins WR Signed 2 48 Aireontae Ersery G 3 79 Jaylin Noel WR 3 97 Jaylin Smith CB Signed 4 116 Woody Marks RB 6 187 Jaylen Reed S 6 197 Graham Mertz QB Signed 7 224 Kyonte Hamilton DT 7 255 Luke Lachey TE

Mertz, 24, began his college career at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida for the 2023 season. He suffered a left ACL tear during the 2024 season.

The Texans selected Mertz with the No. 197 overall pick in the sixth round.

For his college career, Mertz appeared in 50 games, making 48 starts and throwing for 9,099 yards, 64 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes.