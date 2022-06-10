Texans Sign TE Mason Schreck, Cut TE Darrell Daniels

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are signing TE Mason Schreck and cut TE Darrell Daniels in a corresponding move.

Schreck, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was waived in the second year of his four-year, $2.46 million rookie contract and bounced on and off of Cincinnati’s practice squad over the last two years.

For his career, Schreck has appeared in 23 games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.

Daniels, 27, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract last year. The Texans signed him to a contract in recent weeks.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.