Texans Sign TE Nick Eubanks & WR Davion Davis To P-Squad

The Houston Texans announced they have signed TE Nick Eubanks and WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

QB Jeff Driskel DB Jacobi Francis WR Johnny Johnson III WR Jalen Camp TE Jordan Akins OL Jordan Steckler S Tristin McCollum TE Mason Schreck WR Drew Estrada RB Gerrid Doaks DL Derick Roberson RB Royce Freeman DB Thakarius Keyes G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms TE Nick Eubanks WR Davion Davis

Davis, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State in 2019. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but signed on with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Vikings later brought Davis back and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a futures deal with Minnesota in January of 2020 but was let go that August.

From there, Davis caught on with the Browns before joining the Texans. However he was placed on IR during camp and later cut with a settlement.

In 2021, Davis appeared in two games for the Texans and caught one of three targets for 17 yards.

Eubanks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan in 2021 before catching on with the Cowboys. He was let go by the team during roster cuts and caught on with the Eagles, yet was let go just two days later.

He was then signed to the Lions practice squad before being released this offseason. He had a stint with the Bengals during training camp.

Eubanks has yet to appear in an NFL game in his career.

During his four-year career at Michigan, Eubanks caught 45 passes for 578 yards (12.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.