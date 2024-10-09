Texans Sign WR Jared Wayne To PS, Release DT Marcus Harris

Per the wire, the Texans signed WR Jared Wayne to their practice squad and released DT Marcus Harris in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated list reflecting the Texans’ practice squad:

Wayne, 24, went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in the 2023 NFL Draft and caught on with the Texans shortly after.

He was drafted in the second round of the CFL Draft that year by the Toronto Argonauts but joined Houston instead before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Wayne has bounced on and off the Texans’ practice squad since and is yet to appear in an NFL game.