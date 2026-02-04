Texans Signing CB Brandon Codrington

The Houston Texans are signing CB Brandon Codrington to a contract on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Codrington, 25, signed with the Jets as an UDFA out of NC Central in May 2024. He was traded to the Bills for a late-round pick swap coming out of the preseason.

The Bills released him from their practice squad in January.

Codrington has primarily been a kickoff returner to this point in his career.

In his collegiate career, Codrington appeared in 42 games over four seasons at NC Central. He recorded 66 tackles and five passes defended. He also returned 69 kickoffs for 1,359 yards and a touchdown along with 61 punts for 789 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2025, Codrington appeared in four games for the Bills and returned 14 kickoffs for 375 yards (26.8 average) and 10 punts for 58 yards.