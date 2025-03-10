Texans Signing DB Tremon Smith To Two-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are bringing back DB Tremon Smith on a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.

Pelissero adds that the deal makes Smith the highest-paid core special teams player in the league.

Smith, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Kansas City but was placed on waivers and later claimed by the Packers.

After being waived by the Packers, he was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract for 2020 before waiving him. He caught on with the Colts and signed to their practice squad after training camp.

Smith signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Texans in 2021 and signed a one-year extension with the team during the season. He then signed with the Broncos on a two-year deal back in March of 2023

In 2024, Smith appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded four tackles. He added six kick returns for 170 yards.