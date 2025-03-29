Texans Signing LB E.J. Speed To One-Year, $5M Deal

Per Jordan Schultz, the Texans are signing former Colts LB E.J. Speed to a one-year, $5 million deal.

Speed, 29, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Colts. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract he signed with Indianapolis.

He then re-signed with the team on a two-year deal worth $8 million back in 2023.

In 2024, Speed appeared in 15 games for the Colts and finished with 142 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, one interception, and five passes defended in 15 starts.