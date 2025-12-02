Texans Signing OLB Xavier Thomas To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing OLB Xavier Thomas to their practice squad.

This comes after Houston brought in Thomas for a visit earlier today, which suggested he was likely to sign.

Thomas, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,370,624 rookie contract and due a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Cardinals waived him in November.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in four games for the Cardinals but hasn’t recorded any stats.