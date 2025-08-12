Texans Signing OT Conor McDermott Following Workout

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans are signing OT Conor McDermott following a workout.

McDermott, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off waivers. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028, when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

However, New York waived him in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad. McDermott later joined the Patriots midseason and returned to New England on a new contract in March 2023.

From there, the Patriots opted to release McDermott in April 2023, and he caught back on with the practice squad in October. He was released last offseason and signed with the Rams for the 2024 season.

In 2023, McDermott appeared in six games for the Patriots, making five starts at tackle.