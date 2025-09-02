Texans Signing QB Davis Mills To One-Year, $7M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Texans are signing QB Davis Mills to a fully guaranteed one-year, $7 million extension.

Mills, 26, attended Stanford University and was selected in the third round by the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and was set to earn a salary of $1.3 million in 2024 before signing a one-year extension last year.

In 2024, Mills appeared in four games for the Texans and completed 20 of 36 passes for 212 yards.