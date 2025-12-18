Texans Signing S Kaevon Merriweather To Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing S Kaevon Merriweather to their practice squad after he officially cleared waivers Thursday.

Here’s the Texans’ updated practice squad:

C Eli Cox TE Luke Lachey DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (International) DT Junior Tafuna WR Jared Wayne WR Josh Kelly OL Sidy Sow WR Quintez Cephus DT Marlon Davidson DB Alijah Huzzie TE Layne Pryor (Injured) DB K’Von Wallace DB Damon Arnette T Jaylon Thomas LB Xavier Thomas RB Jakob Johnson DB Brandon Hill DT Marcus Harris S Kaevon Merriweather

Merriweather, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023. He was let go in November and shortly after signed with the Lions’ practice squad.

Tampa Bay signed him back to their 53-man roster off Detroit’s practice squad in December 2024. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 before being waived a few days ago.

In 2025, Merriweather appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and a safety.