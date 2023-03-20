Texans Signing TE Dalton Schultz

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million.

Schultz was one of the best available tight ends this year and should be a solid addition to the Texans’ offense this season.

Schultz, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys franchised Schultz last year, which cost them $10.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Schultz appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 57 passes for 577 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

