Texans Signing TE Foster Moreau

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports tat the Texans are signing TE Foster Moreau to a contract on Wednesday.

Moreau, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year contract with the Raiders.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million through incentives with the Saints.

In 2025, Moreau appeared in 11 games for the Saints and caught seven passes for 59 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.