Texans Signing WR Brandin Cooks To Two-Year Deal

The Houston Texans are extending WR Brandin Cooks, according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes the deal is for two more years, which all but guarantees that he won’t be traded this offseason.

Ian Rapoport adds that Cooks should be able to earn just under $20 million per year as part of this contract.

Cooks has been the subject of trade rumors the past few years and in recent weeks.

However, it appears as though the two parties were able to work towards a resolution to keep him in Houston for the next few years.

Cooks, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Cooks appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with 21 yards rushing.