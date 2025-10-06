Per the wire, the Texans tried out four defensive linemen on Monday, including DT Marlon Davidson, DE Joe Gaziano, DT Marcus Harris, and DL Ben Stille.

Davidson, 27, was a second-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was let go after camp in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with San Francisco before the 2023 season.

He opened the year on the practice squad before he was released and signed with Tennessee. Davidson signed to the Titans’ active roster in December 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

Davidson signed with Houston but was among their final roster cuts back in August.

In his career, Davidson has appeared in 24 games and recorded 39 total tackles, two sacks, and an interception.