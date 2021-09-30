Texans Tried Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans brought in four players for workouts on Thursday including CB Ken Webster and DT Eli Ankou.

The full list of players includes:

DT Eli Ankou DB Dayan Lake FB Sutton Smith CB Ken Webster

Webster, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round out of Ole Miss in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal but was waived by New England coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins claimed Webster off waivers from the Patriots before waiving him coming out of camp last year. He eventually signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad and returned to San Francisco this past January but was cut loose last month.

In 2020, Webster appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded five tackles, no interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis opted to waive him in September of last year and he was claimed off waivers by the Texans. Houston traded him to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick in October.

Earlier in the offseason, Ankou signed with the Falcons but he lasted just a few months in Atlanta and later had a brief stint with the Bills. The Falcons re-signed him last month but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2020, Ankou appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.