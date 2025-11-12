Texans Tried Out Three Players, Including CB Beanie Bishop

Per the wire, the Texans tried out three players on Wednesday, including defensive backs Beanie Bishop, K’Von Wallace, and Brandon Hill.

Bishop, 25, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts after camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Bishop wound up being cut by the Steelers at the beginning of November and is currently seeking a new start elsewhere.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.