Texans Waive DB Kolby Harvell-Peel From IR With Settlement

The Houston Texans officially waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.

Harvell-Peel, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans.

However, Houston waived Harvell-Peel with an injury designation and he later reverted to injured reserve.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Harvell-Peel recorded 185 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, 10 interceptions and 20 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 36 games.