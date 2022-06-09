Texans Waive DB Kolby Harvell-Peel From IR With Settlement

The Houston Texans officially waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.
Harvell-Peel, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans.
However, Houston waived Harvell-Peel with an injury designation and he later reverted to injured reserve.
During his college career at Oklahoma State, Harvell-Peel recorded 185 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, 10 interceptions and 20 pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 36 games.
