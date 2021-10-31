Texans Willing To Wait Until Offseason To Trade Deshaun Watson

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are willing to keep QB Deshaun Watson through Tuesday’s trade deadline and then re-open negotiations during the offseason.

Schefter notes there are a number of people inside the organization who would prefer to get a trade done and end this saga.

Included in that group is owner Cal McNair, who Schefter says has privately told people he would prefer if Watson is dealt by the deadline.

However, McNair has given Texans GM Nick Caserio full say over the situation, which is also reported by Ian Rapoport. Both say Caserio has been holding out for a package that is full value for Watson.

The Texans remain in contact with the Dolphins, per both Schefter and Rapoport, and both sides are open to a deal getting done by Tuesday.

There are a number of moving parts that have to fall into place, though, including compensation and Miami’s comfort with Watson’s pending legal situation, including 22 civil complaints of sexual misconduct.

Schefter and Rapoport agree that at this point, it appears as though the Dolphins are the only team in the running for Watson before Tuesday after the Panthers dropped out.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.