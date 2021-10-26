Texans Worked Out Three Players

Aaron Wilson reports the Houston Texans worked CB D.J. Hayden, CB Nate Brooks, and RB Brian Hill on Tuesday.

Hayden, 30, was taken by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year.

After playing out his contract with Jacksonville, Hayden became a free agent in March. He worked out for the Patriots last week.

In 2020, Hayden appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.