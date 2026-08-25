Texans Working Out DE Tyus Bowser

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are working out veteran DE Tyus Bowser.

Houston’s edge rusher depth just took a hit after DE Dylan Horton tore his Achilles on Monday.

As for Bowser, he didn’t play last season and was last with the Dolphins in 2024 but has been exploring a return to the NFL with multiple workouts. The veteran pass rusher went to college at Houston and is a local product.

Bowser, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017 out of Houston. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.575 million contract that included $3.378 million guaranteed and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

He returned to the Ravens on a four-year, $22 million contract. Bowser was entering the final year of that deal and was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2023 when the Ravens opted to release him. He signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad following training camp in 2024 and was elevated to the active roster twice.

The Dolphins signed Bowser away to their active roster later in the season.

In 2024, Bowser appeared in two games for the Seahawks and seven for the Dolphins. He recorded 11 total tackles.