Texans WR Christian Kirk Could Miss Two Weeks With Hamstring Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Texans WR Christian Kirk is not looking like he’ll be able to play in Week 1 against the Rams after straining his hamstring.

Schefter adds a source thought it could be a two-week injury for Kirk and that the Texans would be cautious.

It did not sound like Houston was planning on placing Kirk on injured reserve, which would knock him out four games minimum.

Kirk, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

Kirk was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to make a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025 when he was traded to the Texans.

In 2024, Kirk appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and caught 25 passes for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown.