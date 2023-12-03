Texans WR Tank Dell Ruled Out With Ankle Injury

The Texans ruled out WR Tank Dell after he was carted off on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

Dell, 24, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection. The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,034,381 in 2023.

During his three-year career at Houston, Dell appeared in 35 games and caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

In 2023, Dell has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns.

We will have more on Dell as it becomes available.