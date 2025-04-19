Texas S Andrew Mukuba Took Four Top-30 Visits

Texas S Andrew Mukuba had four top-30 visits in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Mukuba has taken visits with:

Mukuba, 22, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class out of Austin, Texas. He committed to Clemson and transferred to Texas for his final season.

Mukuba earned Third-Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 7 safety with a third to fourth round grade.

In his four-year college career, Mukuba appeared in 50 games and made 43 starts. He recorded 212 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 28 passes defended and six interceptions.