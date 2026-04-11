Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas Met With Six Teams

Jordan Schultz reports that Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas has concluded 30 visits with the Eagles, Rams, and Texans.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live in or attend college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

He still has another 30-visit scheduled with the Cardinals and also had private workouts with the Broncos, Vikings, and Saints.

Douglas, 22, spent two seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech, where he was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

In his college career, Douglas played in 13 games at Florida and 26 at Texas Tech, catching 135 passes for 2,031 yards (15 YPC) and 16 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.