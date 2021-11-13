Titans Announce Six Moves Including Placing WR Julio Jones On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced six roster moves on Saturday including placing WR Julio Jones on injured reserve.

The full list of moves includes:

Titans placed WR Julio Jones and S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.

and S on injured reserve. Titans activated CB Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Titans signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick to their active roster.

to their active roster. Titans elevated LB Dylan Cole and DL Kyle Peko to their active roster.

This means that Jones will miss at least the next three games for the Titans before he can be activated from injured reserve.

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in six games for the Titans and caught 21 passes for 336 yards receiving and one touchdown.