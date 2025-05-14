Titans Announce Two Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have claimed LB Anfernee Orji off waivers from the Saints and waived RB Jabari Small in a corresponding move, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Orji becomes the Titans’ second linebacker to be claimed this week.

Orji, 24, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2023. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal and he wound up cracking their active roster in 2024.

In 2024, Orji appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles and two tackles for loss.