Titans Brought In Five Free Agents For Tryouts

The Tennessee Titans officially hosted five free agents for tryouts on Friday.
The full list includes:
- DB Christian Holmes
- WR Ramel Keyton
- WR Matt Landers
- DB Keni-H Lovely
- WR Tre’Quan Smith
Of this group, the Titans signed Landers to a contract on Friday.
Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Saints.
Smith was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2021 and the Saints later waived him with a settlement. He caught on with the Broncos practice squad and finished out the year in Denver.
The Lions signed Smith to a futures contract.
In 2022, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes for 278 yards receiving and a touchdown.
