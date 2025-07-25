Titans Brought In Five Free Agents For Tryouts

Nate Bouda
The Tennessee Titans officially hosted five free agents for tryouts on Friday. 

The full list includes:

  1. DB Christian Holmes
  2. WR Ramel Keyton
  3. WR Matt Landers
  4. DB Keni-H Lovely
  5. WR Tre’Quan Smith

Of this group, the Titans signed Landers to a contract on Friday. 

Smith, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Saints. 

Smith was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2021 and the Saints later waived him with a settlement. He caught on with the Broncos practice squad and finished out the year in Denver. 

The Lions signed Smith to a futures contract. 

In 2022, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes for 278 yards receiving and a touchdown.

